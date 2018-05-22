Russia’s State Duma passes law on counter-sanctions against US, unfriendly states

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) has passed the final third reading of a law on counter-sanctions against the US and other unfriendly states.

The law stipulates that the Russian president may provide the government with the right to impose restrictions, provided they do not apply to vital supplies which have no analogues produced in Russia or other countries. Decisions on sanctions may be made by the president based on proposals submitted by the Russian Security Council. At the same time, in case the situation causing the introduction of sanctions should change, the government will remove these restrictions.

"The federal law is aimed at protecting the interests and safety of Russia, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens, from unfriendly actions by the US and other states, which may take the form of political and economic sanctions on Russia, Russian citizens and legal entities, as well as from other actions posing a threat to Russia’s territorial integrity and aimed at destabilizing the economic and political situation in the country," the document reads.

The document was initiated by a group of lawmakers led by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Changes for second reading

Ahead of the second reading of the bill, the reference to specific industries, goods and services was omitted, while the list of possible actions was reduced from 16 to six. Counter-sanctions may be imposed on unfriendly countries, organizations under their jurisdiction, directly or indirectly controlled by those countries of affiliated with them, as well as on those countries’ officials and citizens.

Companies from the US and other unfriendly states and those controlled by them or affiliated with them, will be barred from participating in contracts concerning government purchases and the privatization of state property.

The Russian cabinet will have the right to halt cooperation with unfriendly states and organizations controlled by them or affiliated with them.

The government can also ban and limit the export of goods and raw materials from the US and other unfriendly states. However, restrictions will not apply to goods that Russian and foreign citizens may bring from abroad for personal use.

The law is expected to take effect on the day of its official publication.