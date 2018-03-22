Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian top military brass welcomes name choice for new weapons

Military & Defense
March 22, 21:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The name Peresvet won the vote for a name for a combat laser complex, while the name Poseidon was chosen for an underwater drone

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russians have chosen fitting names for the country’s newest weapons, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov told Rossiya-1’s 60 minutes program, commenting on the outcome of an Internet poll, which involved nearly eight million people.

"I think the names are fitting, they point to the area of implementation and the specific features of these weapons," he said.

"But the most important thing is that nearly eight million people answered our supreme commander-in-chief’s call and participated in the poll," Borisov added.

The Defense Ministry began to accept people’s suggestions for the names of three of the newest strategic weapons through its website on March 1. The first stage of the poll took place on March 13-16, when Internet users could pick one of 50 suggested names. During the nine-day poll, more than 7.7 mln votes were cast.

According to the Defense Ministry, "the name Peresvet won the vote for a name for a combat laser complex. Most people voted for a nuclear powered cruise missile to be named Burevestnik, while the name Poseidon was chosen for an underwater drone."

Russian president Vladimir Putin unveiled new weapons while delivering his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1.

Russian defense industry
