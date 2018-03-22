Russians choose names for newest weapons — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russians have chosen names for the country’s newest weapons by participating in a poll on the Defense Ministry’s website, a ministry source said.

While delivering his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, Russian president Vladimir Putin suggested that the country’s people choose names for a combat laser complex, an underwater drone and a nuclear powered cruise missile.

"The name Peresvet won the vote for a name for the combat laser complex. Most people voted for the nuclear powered cruise missile to be named Burevestnik, while the name Poseidon was chosen for the underwater drone," the Defense Ministry source said.

The poll on the Russian Defense Ministry’s website concluded at 20:00 (17:00 GMT) on Thursday, the source added. This is the first time in Russia’s history that weapons has been named by a popular vote as in the past, the military used to choose names for weapons and military equipment.