Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russians choose names for newest weapons — Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
March 22, 21:01 UTC+3

Russians have chosen names for the country’s newest weapons by participating in a poll on the Defense Ministry’s website

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Read also

Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russians have chosen names for the country’s newest weapons by participating in a poll on the Defense Ministry’s website, a ministry source said.

While delivering his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, Russian president Vladimir Putin suggested that the country’s people choose names for a combat laser complex, an underwater drone and a nuclear powered cruise missile.

"The name Peresvet won the vote for a name for the combat laser complex. Most people voted for the nuclear powered cruise missile to be named Burevestnik, while the name Poseidon was chosen for the underwater drone," the Defense Ministry source said.

The poll on the Russian Defense Ministry’s website concluded at 20:00 (17:00 GMT) on Thursday, the source added. This is the first time in Russia’s history that weapons has been named by a popular vote as in the past, the military used to choose names for weapons and military equipment.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
11
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sports Ministry vows to see to humane solution of homeless pets issue during FIFA Cup
2
Russians choose names for newest weapons — Defense Ministry
3
Defense Ministry: Foreign military agencies take seriously Russia’s newest weapons
4
Putin, Greek PM discuss London’s accusations against Moscow
5
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
6
Russia provides free military aid to Central African Republic — Foreign Ministry
7
Russian Foreign Ministry suggests US could have orchestrated Skripal saga
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама