Russia starts implementing contract on Su-35 fighters delivery to Indonesia

Military & Defense
March 12, 12:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia is grateful to the military and political leadership of Indonesia for their firm position, Putin's aide says

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia has started to implement a contract for the delivery of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to Indonesia, Russian Presidential Aide for Military and Technical Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

Other countries are subjected to pressure when they are preparing to sign contracts with Russia on the delivery of armaments, the Kremlin aide said.

"We are grateful to the military and political leadership of Indonesia for their firm position, which they have not been afraid to state openly, including to American partners, the presidential aide said, adding that pressure on Indonesia "was huge."

"This contract was prepared for two years, this is a complex contract, modern Su-35 fighters, and everything was prepared," Kozhin said.

Such a lengthy term was due to the perfection of the legislation in Indonesia, he noted.

"We perceive this very calmly and each side has the right to make such decisions," the Kremlin aide said.

According to Kozhin, "when everything was ready, American partners entered the scene and exerted unprecedented pressure on the Indonesian side to prevent this contract from taking place," Kozhin said.

"Nevertheless, the contract has been signed and we are starting to implement it," the presidential aide said.

Responding to a question about whether Russia was granting discounts to weapons buyers, Kozhin replied: "There is no talk about discounts, this is business and we can’t trade at a loss."

Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet equipped with a phased array radar and steerable thrusters. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a flying range of 3,400 kilometers and a combat radius close to 1,600 kilometers. The fighter jet is armed with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles.

