Russia and Indonesia sign agreement on Su-35 fighter jets

Military & Defense
March 01, 16:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Su-35 is a Russian-made super-maneuverable fighter jet equipped with a phased array radar and steerable thrusters

Sukhoi-35 fighter jet

Sukhoi-35 fighter jet

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia have signed an agreement on the Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, Vladimir Kozhin, the Russian President’s aide for cooperation in defense technologies said on Thursday.

"Yes, we’ve signed it," he said.

Earlier reports said the Indonesian government was eyeing a purchase of ten multirole Sukhoi-35 fighter jets as a replacement for the outmoded F-5 Tigers, which the Indonesian Air Force commissioned in 1980.

Russian government-controlled corporation Rostec said later it had handed a purchase proposal to Indonesia.

The Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet equipped with a phased array radar and steerable thrusters. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a flying range of 3,400 kilometers and a combat radius close to 1,600 kilometers.

The fighter jet has a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles.

Aviation Russian defense industry
