Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria

Military & Defense
March 01, 17:38 UTC+3

The Su-57 (PAK FA) performed its maiden flight in 2010

Su-57 stealth fighter jet

Su-57 stealth fighter jet

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Two Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jets have successfully completed a two-day program of tests in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told reporters on Thursday.

"Indeed, they were there for a while. Two days. During that time, they completed a program of trials, including combat ones," Shoigu said. "I can say that the trials were success and the planes returned home a week ago."

"There were two planes escorted by flying laboratories and test beds monitoring the parameters of weapons work," the defense minister continued.

Commenting on the satellite images, uploaded on the Internet, allegedly featuring the Su-57 fighter jets, Shoigu said, "As for various satellite photos, I can state that now is not the year of 1995 and such planes are never located side by side."

Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet named as Su-57

"I am unaware where the released images were taken as the jets were kept in hangars throughout [the mission]," the minister said.

The Su-57 (PAK FA) performed its maiden flight in 2010. On December 5, it made the first flight with a new engine. Currently, the plane is equipped with the so-called stage-on engine 117C. The new engine has been given no name so far and is conventionally referred to as "stage-two engine."

It was reported in August 2017 that Russia’s the PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jet had received the serial index of Su-57. The experimental design work on the most advanced fighter jet should be completed in 2019 and its deliveries to the troops should begin at that time.

Topics
Russian defense industry
