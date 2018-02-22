Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian defense manufacturer to wrap up initial tests for T-14 Armata tank in 2018

Military & Defense
February 22, 11:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Defense Ministry intends to purchase around 100 tanks by 2020

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Uralvagonzavod (part of the Rostec corporation) will complete initial tests for the T-14 Armata tank in 2018, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov told TASS.

T-14

Russia's new weapons program includes serial supplies of Armata tanks

"This year, we are concluding the initial tests of the tank, which will be followed by operational testing," he said.

The corporation’s head reiterated that the Russian Defense Ministry intended to purchase around 100 T-14s by 2020.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said earlier that the Defense Ministry would make a decision after 2020 on awarding major contracts to supply Armata tanks to the army.

The T-14 tank designed on the Armata platform was first unveiled in Moscow on May 9, 2015. The new fighting vehicle was outfitted with an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for its crew for the very first time.

