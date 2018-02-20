Turkish military neutralizes 74 terrorists in Syria’s Afrin

ANKARA, February 20. /TASS/. The Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized another 74 terrorists in the Afrin region of northern Syria during Operation Olive Branch over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1,715, the country’s General Staff said on Tuesday.

"During Operation Olive Branch in Afrin the Armed Forces have neutralized 1,715 terrorists from the People's Protection Units (YPG), the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the extremist group Islamic State (outlawed in Russia - TASS)," the statement said.

On January 20, the Turkish General Staff announced launching Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (part of the Syrian Democratic Forces armed coalition) and the Democratic Union Party in Syria’s Afrin, home to 1.5 mln Kurds and refugees from other Syrian regions. Ankara recognizes these organizations as terrorists.