Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkish military neutralizes 74 terrorists in Syria’s Afrin

Military & Defense
February 20, 10:29 UTC+3 ANKARA

During Operation Olive Branch in Afrin the Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized 1,715 terrorists

Share
1 pages in this article

ANKARA, February 20. /TASS/. The Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized another 74 terrorists in the Afrin region of northern Syria during Operation Olive Branch over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1,715, the country’s General Staff said on Tuesday.

Read also

Assad slams Turkey’s operation in Afrin as support for terrorism in Syria

"During Operation Olive Branch in Afrin the Armed Forces have neutralized 1,715 terrorists from the People's Protection Units (YPG), the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the extremist group Islamic State (outlawed in Russia - TASS)," the statement said.

On January 20, the Turkish General Staff announced launching Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (part of the Syrian Democratic Forces armed coalition) and the Democratic Union Party in Syria’s Afrin, home to 1.5 mln Kurds and refugees from other Syrian regions. Ankara recognizes these organizations as terrorists.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian president signs Donbass reintegration law
2
Over 20 Russian Baltic Fleet warships to join naval drills
3
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
4
Moscow calls on US not to play with fire in Syria
5
Moscow City Court upholds arrest in absentia of WADA informer Rodchenkov
6
Dagestan church shooter has no connection to Islam — head of Chechnya
7
Russia may delay European satellite’s launch at ESA’s request
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама