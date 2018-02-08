Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Final Salute: Russian top brass pay last respects to fallen hero with military honors

Military & Defense
February 08, 11:59 UTC+3 CHKALOVSKY AIRFIELD

Roman Filipov’s Su-25 aircraft was shot down over the Idlib de-escalation zone on February 3 from a man-portable air defense system

Portrait of Sukhoi Su-25 jet aircraft pilot Roman Filipov

Portrait of Sukhoi Su-25 jet aircraft pilot Roman Filipov

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

CHKALOVSKY AIRFIELD /Moscow Region/, February 8. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister and General of the Army Sergey Shoigu and other high-ranking defense officials paid their last respects to Roman Filipov, the heroic pilot who gave his life fighting terrorists in Syria, at the Chkalovsky Airfield in the Moscow Region. An Il-76 carrying the body of the pilot set off for Voronezh.

After the funeral ceremony, the coffin containing the pilot’s body was taken on board the plane, to the strains of the military march and followed by a guard of honor, and set off for Voronezh.

Filipov’s Su-25 aircraft was shot down over the Idlib de-escalation zone on February 3 from a man-portable air defense system. The pilot managed to eject, but ended up battling an overwhelming number of terrorists in a firefight on the ground. Encircled by the enemy, the officer blew himself up with a grenade. Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded him the title of the Hero of Russia posthumously.

