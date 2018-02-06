Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin awards Hero of Russia title to Russian pilot killed in Syria

Society & Culture
February 06, 17:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Roman Filipov will be buried with military honors

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has posthumously awarded the Hero of Russia title to military pilot Roman Filipov, who was killed in Syria, the Kremlin press service said citing a presidential decree.

Read also

Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia

"Major Roman Filipov is posthumously awarded the Hero of Russia title for the bravery, courage and fortitude that he demonstrated while fulfilling his military duty," the decree reads.

According to earlier reports, on February 3, members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed in Russia) downed a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet, which was conducting a survey flight over Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone. Filipov managed to eject himself from the aircraft but blew himself up with a hand grenade after having been surrounded by militants.

The pilot’s body has been brought to Russia, he will be buried with military honors in the city of Voronezh on February 8.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Carnival season kicks off in Brazil
15
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
15
This week in photos: Sochi’s Syria caucus, Putin’s quality control, Trump’s annual message
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares total income of about $675,000 in past six years
2
Kremlin: Russia deploying arms on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern
3
Denmark interested in restoring normal relations with Russia
4
No plans to apply sanctions against Russian sovereign debt — US Secretary of Treasury
5
Russia, Vietnam draw up plan of joint military drills in 2018-2020
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
More than two thirds of Power of Siberia gas pipeline ready by early February — Gazprom
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама