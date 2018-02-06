Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia

Military & Defense
February 06, 16:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Roman Filipov was nominated for the Hero of Russia title posthumously

© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The body of Russian pilot Roman Filipov who lost his life in Syria on February 3 has been brought back to Russia, he will be buried in the city of Voronezh (in southwestern Russia), the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The body of the pilot, Major Roman Filipov, who died a hero’s death in Syria on February 3 has been brought back to Russia by the Russian military intelligence service in collaboration with our Turkish counterparts. The funeral ceremony for Major Roman Filipov with military honors will take place on February 8 in Voronezh in accordance with the desire expressed by the Russian pilot’s family and parents," the ministry said.

According to earlier reports, Russia’s Sukhoi Su-25 jet was downed over the Idlib de-escalation zone on February 3. The pilot, Major Roman Filipov, ejected himself only to be surrounded by terrorists. First, he used his handgun against attackers and then blew up himself with a hand grenade.

He was nominated for the Hero of Russia title posthumously.

