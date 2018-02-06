Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia developing ‘smart’ munitions and electronic warfare artillery shells

Military & Defense
February 06, 12:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A division that is dealing solely with electronics and non-standard munitions has been set up, the company's chief executive says

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia is developing electronic warfare munitions and also shells for small-caliber artillery capable of determining the place and the time of their detonation, CEO of Pribor Research and Production Association (part of Tecmash Group within the Rostec hi-tech corporation) Yuri Nabokov told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are thinking on this theme and at the level of the technological groundwork we developing the so-called smart munitions, which will determine whether they need to be detonated or not, where this has to be done and how, and from the viewpoint of the control process, there are still many pitfalls," the Pribor chief executive said.

"Our caliber imposes very large restrictions also due to the artillery systems that were developed in the years when priority was given to a big ammunition load rather than to the shell’s smart properties," Nabokov said.

Responding to a question about whether the Pribor Research and Production Association was developing 30mm electronic warfare munitions, the chief executive said his company was engaged in this work.

"We have set up a division that is dealing solely with electronics and non-standard munitions," the chief executive said.

This work is being conducted at the level of creating the technological groundwork, without setting specific tasks, he said.

