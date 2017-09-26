Back to Main page
Russian military gets first batch of cutting-edge electronic warfare operation systems

Military & Defense
September 26, 16:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This system was designed to operate electronic warfare systems on a strategic level

Zapad 2017 military drills

Zapad 2017 military drills

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Serial deliveries of the Bylina automated electronic warfare operation system to the Russian army have started, Adviser to the First Deputy Director General of the Electronic Warfare Concern (KRET, part of the Rostech corporation) Vladimir Mikheev told TASS on Tuesday.

"Research and development work on Bylina has been successfully completed, all problems have been solved, and the system is batch-produced," Mikheev said.

This system was designed to operate electronic warfare systems on a strategic level in the (SW) shortwave band.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that Bylina had been successfully employed during the recent drills "Zapad 2017."

