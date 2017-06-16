Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system

Military & Defense
June 16, 12:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The onboard defense system comprises integrated technical means designed to identify and classify the threat of the protected object’s destruction, and also to neutralize it

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Radio-Electronic Technologies Group (KRET), part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec, is at the final stage of developing the most advanced defensive aids system Khibiny-U, Adviser to the KRET first deputy CEO Vladimir Mikheyev told TASS on Friday.

Read also
Electronic warfare system Rychag-AV

Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army

"We are moving forward and are currently at the final stage of developing new technologies, for example, the Khibiny-U," Mikheyev said.

The Khibiny-U is the next-generation modification of the onboard defense system with expanded capabilities by the frequency band, the range of targets and other parameters, he said.

A contract with Russia’s Defense Ministry for developing the Khibiny-U onboard electronic warfare system was signed at the MAKS aerospace show outside Moscow in 2013. It was reported that the contract for carrying out R&D work to develop the fighter jets’ defense system against surface-to-air missiles and conducting all types of trials was worth 1.6 billion rubles ($28 million at the current exchange rate).

The onboard defense system comprises integrated technical means designed to identify and classify the threat of the protected object’s destruction, and also to neutralize it.

Gallery
9 photo

Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
IS top leader may have been killed by Russian airstrike in Syria
2
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
3
Ukrainian woman tries to smuggle 8-year-old son to EU in suitcase
4
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
5
Russia’s embassy urges North Korea to release crew of detained yacht
6
Russian Central Bank plans to hold meeting on monetary policy
7
Germany’s football squad arrives in Sochi for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
TOP STORIES
Реклама