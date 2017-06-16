Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Radio-Electronic Technologies Group (KRET), part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec, is at the final stage of developing the most advanced defensive aids system Khibiny-U, Adviser to the KRET first deputy CEO Vladimir Mikheyev told TASS on Friday.

"We are moving forward and are currently at the final stage of developing new technologies, for example, the Khibiny-U," Mikheyev said.

The Khibiny-U is the next-generation modification of the onboard defense system with expanded capabilities by the frequency band, the range of targets and other parameters, he said.

A contract with Russia’s Defense Ministry for developing the Khibiny-U onboard electronic warfare system was signed at the MAKS aerospace show outside Moscow in 2013. It was reported that the contract for carrying out R&D work to develop the fighter jets’ defense system against surface-to-air missiles and conducting all types of trials was worth 1.6 billion rubles ($28 million at the current exchange rate).

The onboard defense system comprises integrated technical means designed to identify and classify the threat of the protected object’s destruction, and also to neutralize it.