Putin expands on Russia's new state arms program

UFA, January 24. /TASS/. The new state program for armaments will guarantee stable amounts till 2027, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday as he answered questions put to him by employees of the United Engine Corporation in Bashkortostan’s capital Ufa.

"There has been no decline by and large, just as there was no dramatic increase last year. Everything is rather smooth," Putin said.

"We’ve adopted a state program for armaments and the state defense order till 2027. Everything is stable there. All will be working rhythmically."

"Your engines are in great demand. There is a long production chain. All Sukhoi planes fly on your engines and the new generation jet PAK FA will fly on your engine, too," he said, adding that the range of products on offer should be expanded and complemented by civilian items to ensure the production facilities should not go idle in the future and nobody lose one's job," he added.