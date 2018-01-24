Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin expands on Russia's new state arms program

Military & Defense
January 24, 18:41 UTC+3 UFA

Russian-made engines are in great demand, Vladimir Putin has noted

Russia's Su-57 bomber (PAK FA)

Russia's Su-57 bomber (PAK FA)

© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

UFA, January 24. /TASS/. The new state program for armaments will guarantee stable amounts till 2027, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday as he answered questions put to him by employees of the United Engine Corporation in Bashkortostan’s capital Ufa.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
