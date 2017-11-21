Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s state arms program for 2018-2025 costs over $321 bln

Military & Defense
November 21, 18:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The new state arms program is almost ready, according to a defense official

© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The amount of funds required for Russia’s state arms program for 2018-2025 equals 19 trillion rubles ($321.2 bln), press service of head of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) Defense and Security Committee Viktor Bondarev said Tuesday.

"The new state arms program is being finalized and is almost ready. The financing parameters have long been the subject of heated debate. Now the arranged amount is 19 trillion rubles. This program is financially in line with the previous one in annual average terms, not in absolute terms," Bondarev was quoted as saying.

According to head of the committee, the expenses configuration in the new program is aimed at "bringing certain moments into balance, make up for the delay of previous years," and "create an economic basis for successful development in priority areas." He added that the new program implies extension of certain operations until 2027.

Topics
Russian defense industry
TOP STORIES
