UK scrambles Typhoon fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft — source

Military & Defense
January 15, 14:47 UTC+3

British Royal Air Force will not be providing any additional information until the mission is complete, the spokesman said

© REUTERS/Petros Karadjias/Pool

LONDON, January 15. /TASS/. The British Royal Air Force’s Typhoon fighter jets have been scrambled from the Lossiemouth airbase in Scotland to intercept Russian aircraft, a source in the UK Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

Read also

Russian aircraft scrambled 14 times in a week to intercept foreign jets along borders

The operation continues. These are Russian planes, the source said.

Meanwhile, the press office of the UK Ministry of Defense confirmed that Typhoon fighter jets from the Lossiemouth airbase had scrambled on Monday morning but refused to officially acknowledge the country of origin of the warplanes that had approached the UK airspace.

"We can confirm that quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth scrambled this morning, this is a live operation and therefore we will not be providing any additional information until the mission is complete," a Royal Air Force spokesman said.

