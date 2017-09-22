Russian aircraft scrambled 14 times in a week to intercept foreign jets along borders

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian aircraft have been scrambled 14 times during the past week to intercept foreign aircraft. As a result, no violations of the Russian air space were reported, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper quoted data provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Infographics published on the newspaper’s website on Friday shows that 45 foreign aircraft conducted air reconnaissance along the Russian borders, with the western strategic area being the most "active": 33 aircraft carried out reconnaissance flights there.

Three aircraft were reported in the southwestern area, four in the northern area and five along Russia’s eastern borders.