Defense chief sets sights on beefing up Russia’s nuclear triad with advanced weaponry

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The share of state-of-the-art armaments in Russia’s nuclear triad should be at least 90% by 2021, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The main focus should be made on further bolstering strategic nuclear power. The share of advanced armaments in the Russian nuclear triad should constitute at least 90% by 2021," he said at a Russian Defense Ministry meeting.

It is necessary to considerably improve the mobility of forces in terms of logistics, deployment and supply, as well as continue to build up the potential of special operations forces and enhance the combat capabilities of the airborne landing forces, he said.

"The task was set to provide the unconditional fulfilment of the state arms program. The army will be receiving more precision-guided weapons and cutting-edge systems of reconnaissance, communications and electronic warfare, as well as modern military gear," Shoigu specified.