Defense chief sets sights on beefing up Russia’s nuclear triad with advanced weaponry

Military & Defense
January 10, 15:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The share of advanced armaments in the Russian nuclear triad should constitute at least 90% by 2021, the Russian defense minister said

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The share of state-of-the-art armaments in Russia’s nuclear triad should be at least 90% by 2021, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia’s state arms program for 2018-2025 costs over $321 bln

"The main focus should be made on further bolstering strategic nuclear power. The share of advanced armaments in the Russian nuclear triad should constitute at least 90% by 2021," he said at a Russian Defense Ministry meeting.

It is necessary to considerably improve the mobility of forces in terms of logistics, deployment and supply, as well as continue to build up the potential of special operations forces and enhance the combat capabilities of the airborne landing forces, he said.

"The task was set to provide the unconditional fulfilment of the state arms program. The army will be receiving more precision-guided weapons and cutting-edge systems of reconnaissance, communications and electronic warfare, as well as modern military gear," Shoigu specified.

Read also

Russia's armaments program to attach priority to missile ships, nuclear subs

Work on 2018-2027 state program for armaments nears completion — Kremlin

Реклама