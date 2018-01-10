Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Work on 2018-2027 state program for armaments nears completion — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 12:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Coordination with all agencies concerned is being finalized, the Kremlin said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not signed into law the final version of the new state program for armaments (for 2018-2027) yet, but the coordination of the document is in the final phase, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia’s new armament program to focus on precision weapons

"No, he has not signed it yet," Peskov said.

He recalled that Putin had held a series of meetings on the state program for armaments concerning various departments and services, including the Russian Guard, federal security service FSB, the Interior Ministry and the Emergencies Ministry.

"Coordination with all agencies concerned is being finalized," Peskov said. "The process is practically over."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
2
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
3
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
4
Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov
5
Chief of Russia’s General Staff discusses Syria with US counterpart
6
UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria
7
Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама