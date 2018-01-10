Work on 2018-2027 state program for armaments nears completion — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not signed into law the final version of the new state program for armaments (for 2018-2027) yet, but the coordination of the document is in the final phase, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"No, he has not signed it yet," Peskov said.

He recalled that Putin had held a series of meetings on the state program for armaments concerning various departments and services, including the Russian Guard, federal security service FSB, the Interior Ministry and the Emergencies Ministry.

"Coordination with all agencies concerned is being finalized," Peskov said. "The process is practically over."