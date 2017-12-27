Russia’s new armament program to focus on precision weapons

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s new state armament plan for 2018-2027 will focus on developing long-range supersonic and hypersonic precision weapons and furnishing the Army with modern weaponry, Russian Vice-Premier Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

Russia’s new state armament program will differ from the previous defense procurement plans both its volume and its focus, the vice-premier said.

"Great emphasis will be made on rearming the ground forces," Rogozin said, adding that the troops were 60% furnished with modern weapon systems and this share would increase to 70% by 2020.