Russia’s new armament program to focus on precision weapons

Military & Defense
December 27, 17:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s new state armament program will be very different from the previous one

© Valery Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s new state armament plan for 2018-2027 will focus on developing long-range supersonic and hypersonic precision weapons and furnishing the Army with modern weaponry, Russian Vice-Premier Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

Russia’s new state armament program will differ from the previous defense procurement plans both its volume and its focus, the vice-premier said.

"Great emphasis will be made on rearming the ground forces," Rogozin said, adding that the troops were 60% furnished with modern weapon systems and this share would increase to 70% by 2020.

