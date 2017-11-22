Vietnam favors further defense cooperation with Russia

HANOI, November 22. /TASS/. Vietnam stands for strengthening and further developing defense and security cooperation with Russia, Vietnam’s Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Ljch said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, the army newspaper Quan Doi Nhan Dan reported.

As the Vietnamese defense minister said, "considerable results" have been achieved lately in Vietnam-Russia interaction in the defense and security sphere. He also highlighted Vietnam’s willingness to further build up cooperation with Russia in military personnel training.

The Vietnamese minister highly assessed the third session of the Russia-Vietnam strategic dialogue held earlier on Wednesday.

"This mechanism makes an important contribution both to the development of defense cooperation and the entire range of comprehensive strategic partnership relations between our countries," Ngo Xuan Ljch said.

The strategic dialogue session chaired by Fomin and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Chi Vinh noted that defense and military-technical cooperation continued to be one of the fundamentals of comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia.

The session’s participants discussed global and regional developments, and also exchanged opinions of mutual interest, including the views on the influence of regional processes on global security.

The deputy defense ministers from both countries stressed the importance of further expanding Vietnam-Russia partnership within the framework of international conferences and forums in the sphere of defense and security, primarily, the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meetings with Dialogue Partners (ADMM-Plus).

The sides also agreed to step up cooperation in peacekeeping activity under the UN aegis and in professional military personnel training.