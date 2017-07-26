Vietnam attaches great significance to development of relations with Russia — president

HANOI, July 25. /TASS/. Development of relations with Russia is among top priorities of Vietnam’s foreign policy, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang said on Tuesday at a meeting with visiting secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev.

Vietnam attaches greater significance to the strengthening and further development of relations of comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia. We highly assess the results of cooperation with Russia, including in the areas of defense and security," he said.

The Vietnamese president said he is confident that the current visit by the Russian Security Council delegation will make a "major contribution to the development of relations between the two countries and will promote closer comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia and their cooperation in all spheres of interstate relations."

Tran Dai Quang noted that constructive cooperation between his country and Russia within regional organizations and associations plays a major role in ensuring international security. The two countries maintain close relations within various dialogue formats set up and acting and the umbrella of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), such as the East Asia Summit (EAS), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), ASEAN's Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM-Plus).

"Russia’s constructive contribution to the activities of these cooperation mechanisms helps promote peace, stability and general prosperity in the Asia Pacific region," the Vietnamese leader said, adding that his country is interested to continue cooperation with Russia in the area of training military personnel.

The Vietnamese president and the secretary of the Russian Security Council exchanged views on problems of regional and international security, and on issues of the bilateral agenda, the press service of the Russian Security Council told TASS.

"The secretary of the Russian Security Council and the president of Vietnam discussed all-round development of the Russian-Vietnamese relations and problems of strengthening security in the Asia Pacific region. Special attention was focused on counter-terrorism efforts and response to traditional and emerging security challenges. The sides stressed the high level of political trust between Russia and Vietnam and confirmed their readiness to step up bilateral cooperation, including within international and regional formats," the press service said.