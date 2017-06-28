Back to Main page
Vietnam highlights efforts to step up cooperation with Russia

June 28, 18:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We focus on the efficient cooperation of our countries in all areas," Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang said

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Vietnam sets a high value on efforts to step up cooperation with Russia on the base of traditionally friendly ties, the country’s President Tran Dai Quang said at a meeting with Russia’s Federation House (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko on Wednesday.

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang

Vietnamese president plans to discuss ways to boost cooperation with Russian authorities

"I’m very glad to meet you once again following your visit to Vietnam in February this year," he said, adding that Hanoi "gives a high rating to the results of the visit and efforts to get the dialogue under way."

"I would like to confirm that Vietnam highlights the efforts to step up the strategic cooperation between our countries based on traditionally friendly ties," President said. "We focus on the efficient cooperation of our countries in all areas," he added.

Tran Dai Quang has arrived in Moscow on his first official visit to the Russian Federation as President of Vietnam. The plan is to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 29.

