Russia to float out latest missile corvette on November 24

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The second Project 22800 (Karakurt-class) missile corvette Taifun will be floated out in St. Petersburg on November 24, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Two Project 22800 small missile ships, the Uragan and the Taifun, were simultaneously laid down at the St. Petersburg-based Pella Shipyard on December 24, 2015. The lead small missile ship Uragan is currently on the water at the Shipyard’s newly-built embankment," the ministry said.

The ceremony to float out the first serial-produced (the second in succession) warship Uragan built at the Pella Shipyard will be attended by the Russian Navy main command, the St. Petersburg administration and also by the heads of defense enterprises involved in the construction of warships of this class.

Both small missile ships will join the Russian Navy one by one after all the construction works and all the stages of trials are over. The missile corvettes were designed by the Almaz Design Bureau for Marine Engineering. They displace about 800 tonnes and develop a speed of over 30 knots. The small missile ships are armed with a set of precision missile weapons and modern artillery systems and domestically-produced power units.

The small missile ships are distinguished by their high maneuverability, increased seaworthiness and low signature. The missile corvettes can perform missions in the sea zone at a distance of about 3,000 miles from their base.