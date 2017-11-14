Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Defense Ministry provides explanation on wrong photos attached to Abu Kamal statement

Military & Defense
November 14, 19:13 UTC+3

The ministry is investigating its civil employee who attached a wrong photo to illustrate the ministry’s statement on Abu Kamal

© REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has described the United States’ refusal to carry out strikes against convoys of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) on November 9 as a fact recorded in the transcripts of the talks and furnished authentic photos of a militant convoy heading for the Syrian-Iraqi border. The ministry is investigating its civil employee who attached a wrong photo to illustrate the ministry’s statement on Abu Kamal.

"The Russian Defense Ministry is investigating its civil service employee who erroneously attached wrong photo illustrations to its statement on interaction between the US-led international coalition and Islamic State militants near Abu Kamal, Syria," the ministry said.

"The United States’ refusal to carry out strikes against ISIL (former name of Islamic State - TASS) terrorist convoys retreating from Abu Kamal is a fact recorded in the transcripts of the talks and, therefore, well known to the American side, just as the active counteraction by US aircraft to the Russian Aerospace Forces, which were ready to destroy ISIL terrorists who were regrouping for new attacks against government troops near Abu Kamal," the Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry also provided authentic photos of an IS militant convoy heading for the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Реклама