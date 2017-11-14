Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Defense Ministry furnishes genuine photos of IS gunmen leaving Abu Kamal

Military & Defense
November 14, 19:34 UTC+3
MOSCOW, November 14./TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has furnished authentic photographs of a convoy of Islamic State gunmen heading towards the Syrian-Iraqi border, the ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Genuine photographs of a convoy of ISIS (former name of Islamic State) gunmen heading towards the Syrian-Iraqi border are attached," according to the ministry's report.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
