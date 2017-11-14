Russian Defense Ministry furnishes genuine photos of IS gunmen leaving Abu Kamal

MOSCOW, November 14./TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has furnished authentic photographs of a convoy of Islamic State gunmen heading towards the Syrian-Iraqi border, the ministry reported on Tuesday.

#RusMoD shows irrefutable evidence that US are actually covering ISIS combat units to recover their combat capabilities, redeploy, and use them to promote the American interests in the Middle East https://t.co/jcb7G4MAfZ pic.twitter.com/VIMjfFGJEg — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) 14 November 2017

"Genuine photographs of a convoy of ISIS (former name of Islamic State) gunmen heading towards the Syrian-Iraqi border are attached," according to the ministry's report.