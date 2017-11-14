Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Damascus blasts US military presence in Syria as 'aggression'

World
November 14, 17:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Syrian Foreign Ministry calls for the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country

© Asmaa Waguih/AP Photo

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The presence of US troops on Syrian soil without the Damascus’ authorization is regarded as aggression, the SANA news agency reported on Tuesday citing the Syrian Foreign Ministry’s statement.

"Syria states once again that the presence of the US forces or any foreign military presence in Syria without the consent of the Syrian government constitutes an act of aggression and an attack on the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic as well as a gross violation of the Charter and principles of the United Nations," runs the statement made in response to remarks by US Defense Secretary James Mattis.

In addition to that, the Syrian Foreign Ministry called for the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country.

On Monday, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis argued that the UN authorized the US military presence in Syria. He noted that the American military would remain in the country until the Geneva process on the settlement in Syria yields results.

