Russia's PM vows to continue supplying weapons to Philippines

MANILA, November 13. /TASS/. Moscow will continue supplying weapons to Manila in order to facilitate the fight against terrorism, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday.

"Our relations have reached a new level and are evolving in every field," Medvedev said, praising political, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

"It even concerns cooperation in the most sensitive matters, related to the fight against terrorism, the delivery of weapons and military hardware. Rest assured, we will continue to provide every possible assistance to you in this sphere because we believe that fighting against terrorism and restoring law and order should be a priority for all countries, particularly, for countries that have friendly relations," the Russian prime minister added.

The Philippine president, in turn, thanked Russia for the assistance provided "at a decisive moment."

"We have a rather difficult political and military situation here. We could use weapons delivered by Russia in order to defeat terrorists. One of the three chieftains of those armed groups has been killed with a Russian sniper rifle," Duterte noted.