Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia ready to step up military cooperation with Philippines

Military & Defense
November 10, 11:31 UTC+3

According to Vladimir Putin, tackling terrorism is the main challenge both countries are facing

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexey Druzhinin/TASS

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to step up military-technical cooperation with Philippines, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Rodrigo Duterte on the sidelines of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit in Vietnam.

Read also
RPG-7 grenade launcher

Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers

"I remember you being forced to cut short your visit to Russia due to terrorist attacks in your country, and I remember you telling me that you have to establish order, to attack those terrorists," Putin said.

"I would like to congratulate you on having done this," he added.

According to Putin, tackling terrorism is one of the main challenges for both countries.

"In this respect, as has been agreed, [we plan - TASS] to step up cooperation, particularly in the military area, military-technical field, and of course we should put more focus on economic ties," he said, adding that though the economic relations between the two countries are rather weak, an upward trend has emerged recently.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ready to step up military cooperation with Philippines
2
Putin arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam, to take part in APEC summit
3
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
4
Kremlin aide comments on Putin-Trump meeting in Vietnam
5
Putin and Trump to meet on sidelines of APEC summit ‘one way or another’ — Kremlin
6
Russia unveils official match ball of 2018 FIFA World Cup; Messi ‘gives it a try’
7
White House official rejects reports on weapons supplies to Kiev
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама