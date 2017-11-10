Russia ready to step up military cooperation with Philippines

Russia ready to step up military cooperation with PhilippinesMilitary & Defense November 10, 11:31
Russia’s State Duma may pass foreign agent media lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 10, 11:28
Putin and Trump to meet on sidelines of APEC summit ‘one way or another’ — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 10, 11:11
White House official rejects reports on weapons supplies to KievWorld November 10, 8:41
Popular UK politician to become RT talk show hostSociety & Culture November 10, 8:13
Putin arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam, to take part in APEC summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 10, 7:22
Body of sixth victim pulled from rubble of collapsed building in UralsWorld November 10, 6:30
NATO creates new military command structures under Cold War-era blueprints — Russian envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 10, 4:51
Izhevsk house collapse victim dies in hospital, death toll at 5World November 10, 4:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to step up military-technical cooperation with Philippines, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Rodrigo Duterte on the sidelines of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit in Vietnam.
"I remember you being forced to cut short your visit to Russia due to terrorist attacks in your country, and I remember you telling me that you have to establish order, to attack those terrorists," Putin said.
"I would like to congratulate you on having done this," he added.
According to Putin, tackling terrorism is one of the main challenges for both countries.
"In this respect, as has been agreed, [we plan - TASS] to step up cooperation, particularly in the military area, military-technical field, and of course we should put more focus on economic ties," he said, adding that though the economic relations between the two countries are rather weak, an upward trend has emerged recently.