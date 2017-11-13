Turkey's president plans to hash over details of S-400 deal with Putin in Sochi

ANKARA, November 13. /TASS/.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he plans to discuss the technical details of fulfilling a contract on purchasing the S-400 missile systems with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

Erdogan will pay a working visit to the Russian Black Sea resort city at the invitation of the Russian side on Monday.

"We will discuss some technical details of the S-400 contract. The heads of our defense ministries will also discuss them. We hope to carry out our agreement as soon as possible," the Turkish leader said in Istanbul before flying to Russia, according to the Haberturk TV channel.

On September 12, Erdogan said Ankara had signed an agreement with Moscow on buying the S-400 systems, with an advance payment already made. On November 2, Director General of Russia’s Rostec corporation Sergey Chemezov told TASS that the contract with Turkey on the sales of S-400 systems exceeded $2 bln. Turkish Undersecretary for Defense Industry Ismail Demir said the delivery of S-400s would begin within two years.

Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli officially announced on Saturday that the issue on purchasing Russia’s S-400 systems had been sorted out.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and surface targets.

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers. Deputy Commander of Russia’s Aerospace Force Viktor Gumenny said last April that Russia’s S-400 air defense systems had begun receiving missiles capable of destroying targets in near space.