Russia announces breakthrough in furnishing army with long-range precision weapons

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia has made a breakthrough in furnishing its Armed Forces with long-range precision weaponry and its groupings can now destroy targets at a distance of up to 4,000 km, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov said on Tuesday.

"The non-nuclear containment forces are developing at a fast pace. Over five years, a breakthrough has been made in furnishing the Armed Forces with long-range precision weapons," Gerasimov said at the Defense Ministry’s board meeting.

The arrival of new weapon systems and military equipment and the establishment of special units for the use of precision weapons "have made it possible to create full-fledged groupings of precision weapons’ carriers capable of using missiles against targets at a distance of up to 4,000 km", the chief of Russia’s General Staff said.

US ballistic missile test sites

Russia has launched 55 military spacecraft in five years, tightening control over launch sites for American ballistic missiles, Gerasimov added.

He noted that space vehicles of the Unified Space System (EKS) were launched during this period, "which made it possible to intensify control over ballistic missile launching sites in the mainland part of North America and foreign submarines patrol areas."

"During the five-year period, an orbital group was built up, 55 military spacecraft were launched and the new Angara space missile complex was created to take payload to all types of earth orbits from the territory of the Russian Federation."

"Further development of the system will make it possible to execute global continuous control over ballistic missiles launch sites," the head of the General Staff highlighted.

He noted that the created spacecraft group makes it possible to quickly provide communication, as well as reconnaissance, navigation and other information at the required level to the country’s military-political leadership, military authorities and the army.