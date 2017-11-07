Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia announces breakthrough in furnishing army with long-range precision weapons

Military & Defense
November 07, 15:04 UTC+3

Russia's non-nuclear containment forces are developing at a fast pace

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia has made a breakthrough in furnishing its Armed Forces with long-range precision weaponry and its groupings can now destroy targets at a distance of up to 4,000 km, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov said on Tuesday.

Read also
The launch of missiles at the Kapustin Yar testing range

Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'

"The non-nuclear containment forces are developing at a fast pace. Over five years, a breakthrough has been made in furnishing the Armed Forces with long-range precision weapons," Gerasimov said at the Defense Ministry’s board meeting.

The arrival of new weapon systems and military equipment and the establishment of special units for the use of precision weapons "have made it possible to create full-fledged groupings of precision weapons’ carriers capable of using missiles against targets at a distance of up to 4,000 km", the chief of Russia’s General Staff said.

US ballistic missile test sites 

Russia has launched 55 military spacecraft in five years, tightening control over launch sites for American ballistic missiles, Gerasimov added.

Read also

Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles

He noted that space vehicles of the Unified Space System (EKS) were launched during this period, "which made it possible to intensify control over ballistic missile launching sites in the mainland part of North America and foreign submarines patrol areas."

"During the five-year period, an orbital group was built up, 55 military spacecraft were launched and the new Angara space missile complex was created to take payload to all types of earth orbits from the territory of the Russian Federation."

"Further development of the system will make it possible to execute global continuous control over ballistic missiles launch sites," the head of the General Staff highlighted.

He noted that the created spacecraft group makes it possible to quickly provide communication, as well as reconnaissance, navigation and other information at the required level to the country’s military-political leadership, military authorities and the army.

Read also

Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army

Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense

Putin warns against turning hot spots into cash cows to be milked by arms dealers

Expert slams US sanctions on Russian defense firms as example of unfair competition

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia announces breakthrough in furnishing army with long-range precision weapons
2
Russia starts development of Borei-B nuclear-powered submarines
3
Over 54,000 gunmen killed in Syria over past two years
4
Russia, Thailand sign delivery contract on Mi-17V-5 multirole helicopters
5
Press review: Russia reflects on 1917 Revolution centennial and US pushes its aims on APEC
6
Putin warns against turning hotspots into cash cows to be milked by arms dealers
7
Russia fully restores its presence in the Arctic — top brass
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама