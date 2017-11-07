Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russia, Thailand sign delivery contract on Mi-17V-5 multirole helicopters

Military & Defense
November 07, 12:21 UTC+3 BANGKOK (Thailand)

Further on, the talk can be about a batch of rotorcraft, the deputy director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation said

Mil Mi-17V-5

Mil Mi-17V-5

© Ladislav Karpov/TASS

BANGKOK (Thailand), November 7. /TASS/. Russia signed a contract with Thailand in September on the delivery of two Mil Mi-17V-5 helicopters, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Mikhail Petukhov told TASS on Tuesday.

The defense official is heading the Russian delegation at the Defense & Security 2017 arms show in Bangkok.

"A contract was signed in September 2017 on the delivery of two Mi-17V-5 helicopters in the interests of the Royal Thai Army. Further on, the talk can be about a batch of rotorcraft," Petukhov said.

Russia and Thailand also signed an inter-governmental agreement in September on military and technical cooperation, he added.

Mi-8MTV-5/Mi-17V-5 helicopters are designed to transport passengers and cargoes and can be used to conduct rescue operations and carry armament.

Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport has offered Kamov Ka-52 and Mi-35M rotorcraft for a tender announced by Thailand for the purchase of attack helicopters, Petukhov said.

"The Thai side announced a tender in September for the delivery of attack helicopters. Rosoboronexport is participating in this tender with Ka-52 and Mi-35M helicopters," the defense official said.

Russia intends to participate in all of Thailand’s tenders for the purchase of military products, including naval hardware, he noted.

The Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ reconnaissance and combat helicopter is designed to destroy tanks, armored and non-armored combat vehicles, manpower, helicopters and other hostile aircraft on the frontline and in tactical depth, in any weather conditions and at any time of day or night.

The Mi-35M transport and attack helicopter is designed to destroy the armor and provide fire support for land troops, and also to transport personnel, evacuate the wounded, carry cargoes and perform other missions. The helicopter is fitted with cutting-edge precision weapons and is capable of accomplishing combat missions round the clock and in any weather conditions.

The international Asian Defense & Security 2017 arms show is taking place in Bangkok on November 6-9. The defense exhibition has been held under the patronage of the government and the Defense Ministry of Thailand since 1985, traditionally bringing together the leading producers and customers of weapon systems and military equipment for the ground forces and the navy, aircraft and air defense means.

Реклама