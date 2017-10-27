Russian planes destroy over 650 terrorist facilities in Syria in past week

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces carried out over 360 sorties over the past week and destroyed more than 650 facilities of international terrorist groups, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its weekly infographics published by the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday.

The infographic shows that 18 surveillance flights were performed by foreign aircraft along Russia’s borders, including 12 along the western strategic direction and two along the Arctic direction. Three vessels were conducting surveillance missions along Russia’s maritime borders.

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian jets were scrambled eight times over the past week to intercept foreign reconnaissance aircraft.