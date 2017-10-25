Back to Main page
Russian defense minister arrives on official visit to Qatar

October 25, 16:30 UTC+3 DOHA

Segue Shoigu is the first Russian defense minister to ever visit Qatar

DOHA, October 25. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu has arrived on an official visit to Qatar on Wednesday, Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters. According to him, the parties plan to sign an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation.

"The Russian defense minister will hold talks with his Qatari counterpart Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, discussing issues related to military and technical cooperation," Konashenkov said.

Shoigu is also expected to be received by Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. A discussion of regional and global security issues will take place at the meeting.

During the Russian defense minister’s visit to Qatar, Moscow and Doha are expected to sign an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation.

Shoigu is the first Russian defense minister to ever visit Qatar.

