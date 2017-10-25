Russian defense minister arrives on official visit to Qatar

Putin hopes Steinmeier’s visit will boost Russia-Germany tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 17:09
Saakashvili plans to appeal against revoking his Ukrainian citizenshipWorld October 25, 17:00
Yandex might use Uber technology to work on self-driving carBusiness & Economy October 25, 16:47
Gorbachev and Steinmeier eyeing ways to improve Russian-German tiesWorld October 25, 16:43
Formula One Red Bull’s consultant Marko rules out Kvyat’s return to Toro RossoSport October 25, 16:40
Baltic Fleet’s Steregushchy-class corvettes repel ‘air attack’ during Bay of Biscay drillsMilitary & Defense October 25, 16:32
Russian, German presidents to discuss Minsk peace dealWorld October 25, 16:29
Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia passes halfway mark to completionBusiness & Economy October 25, 15:42
Russia, Argentina favor close cooperation within UN, G20Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 15:02
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DOHA, October 25. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu has arrived on an official visit to Qatar on Wednesday, Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters. According to him, the parties plan to sign an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation.
"The Russian defense minister will hold talks with his Qatari counterpart Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, discussing issues related to military and technical cooperation," Konashenkov said.
Shoigu is also expected to be received by Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. A discussion of regional and global security issues will take place at the meeting.
During the Russian defense minister’s visit to Qatar, Moscow and Doha are expected to sign an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation.
Shoigu is the first Russian defense minister to ever visit Qatar.