Troops in west Russia to get 1,000 modern weapon systems by yearend

Military & Defense
October 18, 14:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The troops have already received over 220 new tanks and armored fighting vehicles and 350 multipurpose vehicles

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Troops of Russia’s Western Military District will get about 1,000 modern weapon systems by the end of this year, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Over 220 new tanks and armored fighting vehicles, including more than 20 BTR-82A APCs, 15 BMP-3 IFVs and 90 T-72B3 tanks, have arrived for military units and formations of the Western Military District by now. The Western Military District’s air defense and air force large unit has received 12 latest Su-30SM multirole super-maneuverable fighter jets," the District’s press office said.

The troops have also received over 350 multipurpose vehicles, including army trucks of various Kamaz-53501 modifications of the Mustang family with a lifting capacity of up to 10 tonnes and capable of towing trailers with a weight of no less than 12 tonnes in rough terrain, as well as Kamaz-6350 trucks equipped with an armored driver’s cabin and modules on the platform for carrying personnel and military cargoes.

