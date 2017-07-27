Back to Main page
Modern weaponry to reach over 80% in Russia’s Airborne Force by late 2020

Military & Defense
July 27, 12:31 UTC+3

A total of 10 R&D works are currently under way to develop new types of artillery weapons and airborne infantry fighting vehicles

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

PATRIOT PARK (Moscow Region), July 27. /TASS/. The share of modern air-delivered combat hardware in Russia’s Airborne Force will exceed 80% by late 2020, Airborne Force Commander Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov said on Thursday.

"In compliance with the state armament program, our units and formations are being actively rearmed with modern, light, highly mobile and airborne combat hardware with improved combat characteristics, based on the standardized BMD-4 and Kamaz armored tracked and wheeled chassis," the commander said on the eve of 87 years since Russia’s Airborne Force was established.

