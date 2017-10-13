Russian Helicopters repairs Mi-24P helicopter for Myanmar Air Force

Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director generalSociety & Culture October 13, 21:33
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 21:29
Audrey Azoulay of France elected UNESCO director generalWorld October 13, 21:15
New US ambassador to Russia grateful for warm reception in MoscowWorld October 13, 20:30
22 individuals injured at Transneft facility, safety rules violation case openedWorld October 13, 19:41
About 20% of HIV-positive Russians do not know of their illness — expertSociety & Culture October 13, 19:17
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rightsSociety & Culture October 13, 18:01
Sharapova likely to be placed in tough net at 2017 Kremlin Cup — Russian tennis chiefSport October 13, 17:52
Russia’s Aerospace Forces kill over 30 terrorist ringleaders in Syria since early OctoberMilitary & Defense October 13, 17:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters holding completed repair of the first out of four Mi-24P attack and transport helicopters of Myanmar Air Force under the earlier executed contract, press service of the holding said on Friday.
"This contract is critical for us, because this is the first time when we are implementing the scheme of performing combat helicopters’ overhaul with departure of company specialists to the customer’s territory. Successful completion of all activities will be the basis for continued cooperation and signing of new agreements with our partners from Myanmar," Russian Helicopters said.
A team of specialists will arrive at Myanmar in October to repair three remaining helicopters. "Plants and aviation equipment repaired in the Russian Federation and required to restore operability of Mi-24 helicopters were delivered to the customer for the time being, with assignment of next time between overhauls and service life for them," Russian Helicopters said.
Myanmar currently operates Mi-24P attack and transport helicopters and Mi-17 and Mi-2 multirole helicopters.