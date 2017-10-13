Russian Helicopters repairs Mi-24P helicopter for Myanmar Air Force

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters holding completed repair of the first out of four Mi-24P attack and transport helicopters of Myanmar Air Force under the earlier executed contract, press service of the holding said on Friday.

"This contract is critical for us, because this is the first time when we are implementing the scheme of performing combat helicopters’ overhaul with departure of company specialists to the customer’s territory. Successful completion of all activities will be the basis for continued cooperation and signing of new agreements with our partners from Myanmar," Russian Helicopters said.

A team of specialists will arrive at Myanmar in October to repair three remaining helicopters. "Plants and aviation equipment repaired in the Russian Federation and required to restore operability of Mi-24 helicopters were delivered to the customer for the time being, with assignment of next time between overhauls and service life for them," Russian Helicopters said.

Myanmar currently operates Mi-24P attack and transport helicopters and Mi-17 and Mi-2 multirole helicopters.