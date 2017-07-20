Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mexico eyes buying more Russian helicopters

Military & Defense
July 20, 11:06 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY

Mexican partners are also interested in Ka-226 and Ansat light multipurpose helicopters

Share
1 pages in this article
Mi-17 helicopter

Mi-17 helicopter

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Read also

Russia's Ansat helicopter to debut at aerospace show in Mexico

ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. Mexico is considering buying a new batch of Russia’s Mil Mi-17 helicopters (NATO reporting name Hip), the head of Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport’s delegation at the MAKS airshow, Sergey Ladygin, told TASS on Thursday.

"All helicopters of Mi-17 class are actively used by Mexico’s power structures - the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of the Navy and national police. Mexico plans to buy from Russia a new batch of these helicopters," said Ladygin, who is Rosoboronexport’s deputy director general.

Mexican partners are also interested in Kamov Ka-226 utility helicopters (NATO reporting name Hoodlum) and Ansat light multipurpose helicopters, Ladygin said. Rosoboronexport is ready to supply Mi-35 and Mi-28 attack helicopters if Mexico shows interest.

Gallery
16 photo
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
2
Russia’s Armata main battle tank may become operational in 2019
3
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense system
4
Russia’s advanced military hardware premiers at MAKS-2017 international airshow
5
Putin says Kerch Strait Bridge project will be carried through
6
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
7
First flight of Il-112V rescheduled for 2018
TOP STORIES
Реклама