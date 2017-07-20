Mexico eyes buying more Russian helicopters

Press review: America's new Russian envoy pick and Kremlin's potential US policy shiftPress Review July 20, 13:00
Russia’s Armata main battle tank may become operational in 2019Military & Defense July 20, 12:30
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific FleetMilitary & Defense July 20, 12:17
Mexico eyes buying more Russian helicoptersMilitary & Defense July 20, 11:06
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense systemMilitary & Defense July 20, 10:42
Russia’s defense contractor ready to supply S-400 missile systems domestically and abroadMilitary & Defense July 20, 9:47
Russia and US beginning strategic stability dialogue — diplomatWorld July 20, 9:10
Syrian government regains control over more than 40 oil derricks in Raqqa, experts sayWorld July 20, 8:06
Russia suggests Asian, African developing countries be admitted to UN Security CouncilRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 20, 6:30
ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. Mexico is considering buying a new batch of Russia’s Mil Mi-17 helicopters (NATO reporting name Hip), the head of Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport’s delegation at the MAKS airshow, Sergey Ladygin, told TASS on Thursday.
"All helicopters of Mi-17 class are actively used by Mexico’s power structures - the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of the Navy and national police. Mexico plans to buy from Russia a new batch of these helicopters," said Ladygin, who is Rosoboronexport’s deputy director general.
Mexican partners are also interested in Kamov Ka-226 utility helicopters (NATO reporting name Hoodlum) and Ansat light multipurpose helicopters, Ladygin said. Rosoboronexport is ready to supply Mi-35 and Mi-28 attack helicopters if Mexico shows interest.