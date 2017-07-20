Mexico eyes buying more Russian helicopters

ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. Mexico is considering buying a new batch of Russia’s Mil Mi-17 helicopters (NATO reporting name Hip), the head of Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport’s delegation at the MAKS airshow, Sergey Ladygin, told TASS on Thursday.

"All helicopters of Mi-17 class are actively used by Mexico’s power structures - the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of the Navy and national police. Mexico plans to buy from Russia a new batch of these helicopters," said Ladygin, who is Rosoboronexport’s deputy director general.

Mexican partners are also interested in Kamov Ka-226 utility helicopters (NATO reporting name Hoodlum) and Ansat light multipurpose helicopters, Ladygin said. Rosoboronexport is ready to supply Mi-35 and Mi-28 attack helicopters if Mexico shows interest.