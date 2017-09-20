Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Belarusian president comments on military cooperation with Russia

Military & Defense
September 20, 14:24 UTC+3 BORISOVSKY RANGE

The president says military cooperation between Belarus and Russia is in the two countries’ national interests

Share
1 pages in this article
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

BORISOVSKY RANGE /Belarus/, September 20. /TASS/. Military cooperation between Belarus and Russia is in the two countries’ national interests and is not aimed against anyone, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said while reviewing the troops that took part in the Zapad-2017 joint drills at the Borisovsky training range.

"We maintain the necessary defense capabilities and take joint measures to counter military threats to Belarus and Russia, as well as to improve the capabilities of the regional forces," the Belarusian leader said.

Read also

Kremlin expects Lithuanian president to change view on Zapad-2017 drills

Belarussian military at Zapad-2017 exercise achieves goals set — Lukashenko

Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test

Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises

At the same time, Lukashenko stressed that "joint military activities and cooperation with Russia in conducting drills are not aimed against any country and only serve defense purposes." He also pointed out that by boosting military cooperation, Belarus and Russia did not threaten anyone. "We have never threatened anyone and we have no intention to do that," Lukashenko said.

"Threats and wars never came from our land, but those who invaded this land were always repelled. This is the idea behind our drills. There is no other idea and should not be," the Belarusian president noted.

On Wednesday, the Zapad-2017 joint Russian-Belarusian military drills, which kicked off on September 14, concluded at the Borisovsky training range in Belarus. The exercises, held at six training ranges in Belarus and three training ranges in Russia, involved up to 12,700 troops (with 10,200 troops in Belarus), around 70 aircraft, up to 680 pieces of military equipment, including 250 tanks, up to 200 guns, mortars and multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as ten vessels.

Observers from seven countries, including NATO member states, monitored the drills.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
12
Russia and China gear up for naval drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry test-launches RS-24 missile towards Kura proving ground
2
Russia has no doubt that US can do something destructive to North Korea — Lavrov
3
Belarusian president comments on military cooperation with Russia
4
Kremlin brands actor Morgan Freeman ‘victim of emotionally-charged, self-exalted status’
5
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
6
No Russian president will let Crimea secede from Russia in future — ex-German chancellor
7
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorism
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама