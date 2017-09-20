Back to Main page
Chinese missile frigate to be open for public in Vladivostok

Military & Defense
September 20, 10:41 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The frigate is taking part in the Russian-Chinese naval drills

VLADIVOSTOK, September 20. /TASS/. China’s missile frigate, Daqing, that is taking part in the Russian-Chinese naval drills dubbed "Joint Sea 2017" will be opened for visitors in Vladivostok. Anyone who wishes will be able to study its equipment and armaments, Pacific Fleet’s Spokesman, Captain 1st rank Vladimir Matveyev said.

Chinese warships arrive in Russia’s Primorye region for joint naval drills

"Tomorrow, on September 21, the missile frigate of the Chinese Naval Forces, Daqing, anchored at the 33rd quay of the Ship Waterfront, will open for the city residents and guests from 09:00 until 12:00 (from 02:00 to 05:00 Moscow time - TASS). Anyone who wishes will be able to visit the warship that came to Vladivostok to take part in the Russian-Chinese drills, study the ship’s weapons and equipment, as well as become familiar with the conditions of service and everyday life of Chinese navy men," the report says.

A group of ships from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy consisting of the Shijiazhuang missile destroyer, Daqing missile frigate, Dongpinghu comprehensive supply ship and the Changdao rescue ship came to Vladivostok on September 18 to take part at the second phase of the international Russian-Chinese naval drills "Joint Sea 2017."

Chinese naval fleet goes to Vladivostok for Russian-Chinese drill

Joint Sea 2017 is being held from September 18 to September 26 and consists of two phases: the shore phase and the sea phase. The shore phase is being held in Vladivostok and will last until September 21. It includes talks on cooperation, tactical briefings, formal receptions by both parties and sports and cultural events. Besides, the marines of the two countries will train at a range for the Pacific Fleet coastal defense troops.

The sea part of the maneuvers will be held on September 22-26 in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk.

