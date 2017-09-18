Chinese warships arrive in Russia’s Primorye region for joint naval drills

Future of peacekeeping mission to Donbass depends on stance of Kiev, Washington — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 18, 13:02
Press review: Moscow as mediator for Libyan crisis and Trump's threat on cutting UN budgetPress Review September 18, 13:00
China, Russia to boost cooperation in space, aviation sectorsBusiness & Economy September 18, 12:41
Rosneft to sign deal on funding construction of gas pipelines with Iraqi KurdistanBusiness & Economy September 18, 11:59
Global research team locates vulnerability of advanced semiconductors for nanoelectronicsScience & Space September 18, 11:16
UN ministerial meeting on Syria to be held on September 21World September 18, 10:48
Venezuelan leader likens himself to Joseph StalinWorld September 18, 10:39
Chinese warships arrive in Russia’s Primorye region for joint naval drillsMilitary & Defense September 18, 9:32
Lavrov-Tillerson meeting sends positive signal, Russian senator saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 18, 8:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VLADIVOSTOK, September 18. /TASS/. A group of Chinese warships has arrived in Russia’s Far Eastern port of Vladivostok to participate in the second stage of the joint naval drills dubbed Maritime Cooperation-2017, Spokesman for Russia’s Pacific Fleet Captain First Rank Vladimir Matveyev said. According to him, Russian and Chinese crews greeted each other with an international salute.
"Upon entering the port of Vladivostok, the group of ships of the Chinese Naval Forces greeted the Russian Navy with an international salute," Matveyev said. "The Shijiazhuang destroyer, which leads the group, fired a 21-gun salute. In response, mariners of the Pacific Fleet welcomed the Chinese with an artillery salute," he added.
The second stage of the Russian-Chinese naval drills will take place on September 18-26 at the Russian Pacific Fleet’s base. The coastal stage, scheduled to be held in Vladivostok on September 18-21, will involve Russian and Chinese marines. The sea stage will take place in the Sea of Japan and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk on September 22-26.
The first stage of the joint naval exercises was held in the Baltic Sea in July.