Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chinese warships arrive in Russia’s Primorye region for joint naval drills

Military & Defense
September 18, 9:32 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The second stage of the Russian-Chinese naval drills will take place on September 18-26

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 18. /TASS/. A group of Chinese warships has arrived in Russia’s Far Eastern port of Vladivostok to participate in the second stage of the joint naval drills dubbed Maritime Cooperation-2017, Spokesman for Russia’s Pacific Fleet Captain First Rank Vladimir Matveyev said. According to him, Russian and Chinese crews greeted each other with an international salute.

Read also

Chinese naval fleet goes to Vladivostok for Russian-Chinese drill

"Upon entering the port of Vladivostok, the group of ships of the Chinese Naval Forces greeted the Russian Navy with an international salute," Matveyev said. "The Shijiazhuang destroyer, which leads the group, fired a 21-gun salute. In response, mariners of the Pacific Fleet welcomed the Chinese with an artillery salute," he added.

The second stage of the Russian-Chinese naval drills will take place on September 18-26 at the Russian Pacific Fleet’s base. The coastal stage, scheduled to be held in Vladivostok on September 18-21, will involve Russian and Chinese marines. The sea stage will take place in the Sea of Japan and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk on September 22-26.

The first stage of the joint naval exercises was held in the Baltic Sea in July.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator voices regret over Tillerson’s remarks on North Korea military option
2
Chinese warships arrive in Russia’s Primorye region for joint naval drills
3
China, Russia to boost cooperation in space, aviation sectors
4
Putin to inspect Zapad-2017 exercise on September 18
5
Press review: Moscow as mediator for Libyan crisis and Trump's threat on cutting UN budget
6
Future of peacekeeping mission to Donbass depends on stance of Kiev, Washington — Kremlin
7
Lavrov-Tillerson meeting sends positive signal, Russian senator says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама