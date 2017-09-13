Chinese naval fleet goes to Vladivostok for Russian-Chinese drill

Chinese naval fleet goes to Vladivostok for Russian-Chinese drillMilitary & Defense September 13, 14:45
BEIJING, September 13. /TASS/. Warships of the Naval Forces of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army have set off for Vladivostok on Wednesday to take part in the second phase of the Russian-Chinese naval drill dubbed "Joint Sea 2017," the Xinhua News Agency reported.
The drill does not target a third party, according to military sources. It aims to consolidate partnership and practical cooperation between the two militaries.
The second stage will be held in the Sea of Japan and Okhotsk. Naval forces from both sides will, for the first time, conduct joint submarine rescue exercises and joint anti-submarine drills involving numerous armaments, ships and planes.
The Chinese fleet consists of the Shijiazhuang missile destroyer, Daqing missile frigate, Dongpinghu comprehensive supply ship and the Changdao submarine rescue ship.
The first phase of the Joint Sea 2017 was held on July 22-27 in the Baltic Sea.