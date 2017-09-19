Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorism

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov has called on the US-led international coalition and the opposition supported by it not to hamper the actions of the Syrian government forces against terrorists.

"The closer the end of the ISIS (the former name of the Islamic State, a terror organization outlawed in Russia - TASS) in Syria, the more clear it is who is really fighting with the ISIS and who has been imitating this fight for three years. So, if the US-led international coalition does not want to fight against terrorism in Syria, let it just be out of the way of those who are doing it continuously and effectively," he said.

"According to the reports that the Syrian commanders have been sending from the frontline, most serious counter-attacks and mass shelling on the Syrian troops come from the north," he said. "It is the area where units of the Syrian Democratic Forces, as well as the US special operations units, are deployed, who, according to CNN, are providing medical aid to these militants instead of participating in the operation to liberate Raqqa," Konashenkov said.

Konashenkov noted that the assault troops of the Syrian government forces, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, forced the Euphrates and continued extending the established lodgement to the east from Deir ez-Zor. Despite the stiff resistance offered by the Islamic State militants, the forces managed to free more than 60 square kilometers from terrorists on the left riverside.

Water discharges

Water discharges from the Euphrates dams controlled by the US-backed opposition hamper the advance of Syrian government troops near Deir ez-Zor, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

"Thus, the water situation on the Euphrates has deteriorated dramatically in the past 24 hours. As soon as the Syrian government troops began to cross the river, water level in the Euphrates rose within hours and the current velocity nearly doubled to two meters per second," he said.

"Since there have been no rains, the only source of such changes in the water situation is man-induced water discharge at dams upstream the Euphrates. These facilities are held by opposition groups controlled by the US-led coalition," he stressed.