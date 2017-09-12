Back to Main page
Contract with Kuwait to supply T-90MS tanks can be signed before yearend

Military & Defense
September 12, 11:10 UTC+3

The Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation added that the contract for providing T-90S tanks to Vietnam is being implemented now

T-90S tank

T-90S tank

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

Russian presidential aide for military-technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin

Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executed

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The contract with Kuwait for the delivery of the T-90MS/MSK tanks can be signed before the end of this year, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS on Tuesday.

"The contract has not been signed yet, but I reckon it will materialize by the end of this year, bearing in mind the partners’ great interest and the active negotiating process," Kozhin said.

He added that the contract for providing T-90S tanks to Vietnam was signed last March and it is being implemented. "The dates will depend mostly on the manufacturers," he explained.

Read also

Supplies of modernized T-90M tank to military may begin in 2018

Putin, Iraqi vice-president discuss possible supplies of T-90 tanks

Russia’s T-90 tanks to be assembled under license in Egypt

Russia signs large contract on delivery of T-90MS main battle tanks to Middle East

 

