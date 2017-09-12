Contract with Kuwait to supply T-90MS tanks can be signed before yearend

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The contract with Kuwait for the delivery of the T-90MS/MSK tanks can be signed before the end of this year, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS on Tuesday.

"The contract has not been signed yet, but I reckon it will materialize by the end of this year, bearing in mind the partners’ great interest and the active negotiating process," Kozhin said.

He added that the contract for providing T-90S tanks to Vietnam was signed last March and it is being implemented. "The dates will depend mostly on the manufacturers," he explained.