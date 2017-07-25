Putin, Iraqi vice-president discuss possible supplies of T-90 tanks

Diplomat blasts US media reports on Russia's alleged arms supplies to TalibanRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 21:39
ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. Possible supplies of Russian-made T-90 tanks to Iraq were discussed at today’s talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting Iraqi Vice President Nuri al-Maliki, chief of Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said on Tuesday.
"This topic was raised, as was the entire current agenda," he told journalists but refused to say whether the meeting has yielded any concrete decision on that matter.
"We have an intergovernmental commission which works under its own plan. I would not comment on any details [concerning tanks supplies], on any nuances about the quantity, etc.," he said.
According to Shugayev, today’s talks focused on the "implementation of the existing contracts." "In this context, we outlined ways to solve the problems that always exist in relations in the military technical sphere. These are not unsolvable problems, these are current problems," he added.
He refused to comment on today’s media reports quoting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying that Ankara and Moscow had inked concrete documents under the agreement on supplies of Russian S-400 systems.