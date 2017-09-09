Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Supplies of modernized T-90M tank to military may begin in 2018

Military & Defense
September 09, 14:17 UTC+3 NIZHNY TAGIL

The supplies were contracted at the Army-2017 military show, the producer told TASS

Share
1 pages in this article

NIZHNY TAGIL, September 9. /TASS/. Supplies of modernized T-90M tank to the Russian military may begin in 2018, head of the producing plant, Uralvagonzavod, Alexander Potapov told TASS on Saturday.

The supplies were contracted at the Army-2017 military show. The plant’s representative refused to quote the number of tanks to be supplied.

"We are not disclosing numbers, but we have signed a contract on supplies with the Defense Ministry," he said.

While speaking about possible export of the Terminator AFV (armored fighting vehicle), he said the plant is "open for a dialogue," though added this issue is responsibility of the Federal Council for Military-Technical Cooperation and of the Rosoboronexport defense-export authority. "Of course, we are interested in sales of our products, including AFVs," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry surprised at statement from German military authority about West-2017
2
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
3
West behind illegal secondment of Moldovan soldiers to NATO drills, president says
4
Minister: Military drills to show Russian Army capabilities on south-western direction
5
Paraguay, Chile want to buy Russia's Ansat multirole helicopters
6
More than 60 Soviet people die in Cuba during Caribbean crisis - Defense Ministry
7
Russia may build 115,000-tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама