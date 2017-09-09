Supplies of modernized T-90M tank to military may begin in 2018

Putin visits new park in central MoscowSociety & Culture September 09, 16:07
Putin greets Muscovites on the city’s 870th birthdaySociety & Culture September 09, 13:03
Putin to take part in celebrations of Moscow’s City Day, opening of new parkSociety & Culture September 09, 8:46
Defense Ministry surprised at statement from German military authority about West-2017Military & Defense September 09, 8:43
Syrian armed opposition confirms participation in talks in KazakhstanWorld September 09, 8:40
West behind illegal secondment of Moldovan soldiers to NATO drills, president saysWorld September 08, 21:36
Russia’s ambassador to US hopes US really stops policy of countermeasuresRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 08, 19:56
PM Medvedev wants Russia to achieve GDP growth higher than that of global economyBusiness & Economy September 08, 18:56
Syria on the verge of ushering in post-IS era — French top diplomatWorld September 08, 16:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NIZHNY TAGIL, September 9. /TASS/. Supplies of modernized T-90M tank to the Russian military may begin in 2018, head of the producing plant, Uralvagonzavod, Alexander Potapov told TASS on Saturday.
The supplies were contracted at the Army-2017 military show. The plant’s representative refused to quote the number of tanks to be supplied.
"We are not disclosing numbers, but we have signed a contract on supplies with the Defense Ministry," he said.
While speaking about possible export of the Terminator AFV (armored fighting vehicle), he said the plant is "open for a dialogue," though added this issue is responsibility of the Federal Council for Military-Technical Cooperation and of the Rosoboronexport defense-export authority. "Of course, we are interested in sales of our products, including AFVs," he said.