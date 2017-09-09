Supplies of modernized T-90M tank to military may begin in 2018

NIZHNY TAGIL, September 9. /TASS/. Supplies of modernized T-90M tank to the Russian military may begin in 2018, head of the producing plant, Uralvagonzavod, Alexander Potapov told TASS on Saturday.

The supplies were contracted at the Army-2017 military show. The plant’s representative refused to quote the number of tanks to be supplied.

"We are not disclosing numbers, but we have signed a contract on supplies with the Defense Ministry," he said.

While speaking about possible export of the Terminator AFV (armored fighting vehicle), he said the plant is "open for a dialogue," though added this issue is responsibility of the Federal Council for Military-Technical Cooperation and of the Rosoboronexport defense-export authority. "Of course, we are interested in sales of our products, including AFVs," he said.