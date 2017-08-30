Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 340 innovative products selected for Defense Ministry at Army 2017 show

Military & Defense
August 30, 17:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Selection work will proceed after the forum

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ladislav Karpov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. At the Army-2017 show special groups analyzed, evaluated and selected innovative products and ideas that may be of interest to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov said on Wednesday.

"In all, 228 experts selected 346 innovative ideas and products," Popov told a news conference following the forum.

Read also

Russian defense contractor reveals deals signed at Army-2017 forum

He mentioned several examples, for instance, special combat gear of the soldier of the future from the Rostec corporation, combat modules developed by the concern Kalashnikov, new firearms and ammunition, radio-electronic warfare means and means of struggle against drones and new medical technologies," Popov said.

Selection work will proceed after the forum.

"Military control bodies proceed with their analysis and with drafting proposals addressed to the Defense Ministry regarding the further uses of the newest projects and technologies of interest from the standpoint of creating new types of armaments and military and special equipment and upgrading the existing ones," Popov said.

Army-2017 show surpassed the previous forum 

The international military-technical forum Army-2017, held on August 22-27 drew great attention from foreign delegates and specialists, according to Popov.

"By the number of participants, exhibits, science and business events and exhibition area the Army-2017 forum surpassed the previous such event by 50% on the average," a news conference devoted to the forum’s results was told.

Read also

Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum

The forum’s events were held at the theme park Patriot, Kubinka air base and Alabino proving ground near Moscow and also in Kronshtadt (Western Military District), the Kadymovsky proving ground in the Rostov Region (Southern Military District), Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Samara (Central Military District), Vladivostok (Eastern Military District), and Severomorsk (Northern Fleet).

"This year’s Army-2017 forum had a number of special features. On display at the Patriot theme park visitors could see an exposition devoted to the operation of the Russian military group in Syria and weapons seized from the terrorists," Popov said.

Taking part in this year’s forum were more than 1,200 enterprises and organizations, which presented 18,500 military and dual purpose products. The exhibition drew delegates from 114 countries, 65 official military delegations, including 35 high-level ones. Twenty of these were led by defense ministers. A total of 78 weapons manufacturers from 14 countries displayed their selections.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin spokesman expands on Putin-Netanyahu talks
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry to sign contract for 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018
3
Russia considering several foreign requests for Iskander systems
4
Russian Northern Fleet to restore unique crane to recover sunken WWII transporter
5
Russia's top diplomat has no information about possible attack on Israel
6
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
7
Over 2,000 troops to take part in CIS air defense drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама