More than 340 innovative products selected for Defense Ministry at Army 2017 show

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. At the Army-2017 show special groups analyzed, evaluated and selected innovative products and ideas that may be of interest to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov said on Wednesday.

"In all, 228 experts selected 346 innovative ideas and products," Popov told a news conference following the forum.

He mentioned several examples, for instance, special combat gear of the soldier of the future from the Rostec corporation, combat modules developed by the concern Kalashnikov, new firearms and ammunition, radio-electronic warfare means and means of struggle against drones and new medical technologies," Popov said.

Selection work will proceed after the forum.

"Military control bodies proceed with their analysis and with drafting proposals addressed to the Defense Ministry regarding the further uses of the newest projects and technologies of interest from the standpoint of creating new types of armaments and military and special equipment and upgrading the existing ones," Popov said.

Army-2017 show surpassed the previous forum

The international military-technical forum Army-2017, held on August 22-27 drew great attention from foreign delegates and specialists, according to Popov.

"By the number of participants, exhibits, science and business events and exhibition area the Army-2017 forum surpassed the previous such event by 50% on the average," a news conference devoted to the forum’s results was told.

The forum’s events were held at the theme park Patriot, Kubinka air base and Alabino proving ground near Moscow and also in Kronshtadt (Western Military District), the Kadymovsky proving ground in the Rostov Region (Southern Military District), Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Samara (Central Military District), Vladivostok (Eastern Military District), and Severomorsk (Northern Fleet).

"This year’s Army-2017 forum had a number of special features. On display at the Patriot theme park visitors could see an exposition devoted to the operation of the Russian military group in Syria and weapons seized from the terrorists," Popov said.

Taking part in this year’s forum were more than 1,200 enterprises and organizations, which presented 18,500 military and dual purpose products. The exhibition drew delegates from 114 countries, 65 official military delegations, including 35 high-level ones. Twenty of these were led by defense ministers. A total of 78 weapons manufacturers from 14 countries displayed their selections.