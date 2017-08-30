Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russia’s Defense Ministry to sign contract for 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018

Military & Defense
August 30, 17:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The fighter jets are expected to be dispatched to the troops in 2019

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry expects to sign a contract for a pilot batch of fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets next year and troops should receive these cutting-edge aircraft in 2019, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday.

The deputy defense minister made this statement at a press conference devoted to the results of the Army-2017 international military and technical forum.

"The forum’s visitors displayed great interest in the latest Russian aircraft, including Su-34 and Su-35 planes, and also the cutting-edge fifth-generation fighter jet which has been named as the Su-57," the deputy defense minister said.

"We are now considering signing a contract for the delivery of a pilot batch of these fighter jets in 2018 with their dispatch to the troops in 2019," he said.

The Su-57 (PAK FA) took to the skies for the first time in 2010. As was reported earlier, the experimental design work on the cutting-edge fighter jet should be completed in 2019 and its deliveries to the troops should begin at that time. As United Aircraft Corporation CEO Yuri Slyusar said, the pre-production batch will consist of 12 such planes.

Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Viktor Bondarev said earlier that the deliveries of fifth-generation fighter jets to aviation units would begin from 2018.

The Army-2017 international military and technical forum was held in Kubinka outside Moscow on August 22-27.

