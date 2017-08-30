Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Northern Fleet’s deep-submergence rescue vehicle sets submersion record

Military & Defense
August 30, 14:58 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The AS-34 deep-submergence vehicle has hit a depth of 1,005 meters in the northwest Norwegian Sea

Share
1 pages in this article
© Lev Fedoseev/TASS

MURMANSK, August 30. /TASS/. The AS-34 deep-submergence rescue vehicle (DSRV) of the Northern Fleet’s Search and Rescue Department has set a submersion record, having reached a depth of 1,000 meters during tests. This is a record-breaking level for the Northern Fleet’s DSRVs, Head of the Search and Rescue Department, Captain 1st rank Vladimir Gorban told reporters on Wednesday.

"The AS-34 deep-submergence vehicle has hit a depth of 1,005 meters in the northwest Norwegian Sea. Never before has a Northern Fleet’s rescue vehicle reached such depths," Gorban emphasized.

Read also

Deep submergence vehicles technology to be of demand in Arctic — experts

Putin descends to Black Sea bed in submergence vehicle to explore antique vessels

Russian Northern Fleet to restore unique crane to recover sunken WWII transporter

Russian Northern Fleet warships take to sea in combat readiness check

Northern Fleet’s ecologists to clear 600 tonnes of scrap metal

The AS-34 was taken on with a submersion depth limit after the tests. This was due to the fact that the tests were carried out in the Motovsky Gulf where the depths are not particularly deep and vessels cannot submerge to lower levels there. However, technical specifications for special-purpose submarines like the AS-34 make it possible to operate under heavier pressures.

So, a decision was taken to carry out tests in the Norwegian Sea. The training program included an obligatory set of exercises for surface and underwater maneuvering, underwater navigation and search for "sunken" objects at near ultimate depths.

A thorough preparation preceded the test. The equipment was checked for both the DSRV and the Georgy Titov rescue vessel. The AS-34’s crew - five people led by Captain Lieutenant Roman Yevmenov - had also been trained.

The AS-34 reached a depth of a little more than 1 km on the first try. "The rescue vehicle has performed in the best possible way. All systems and mechanisms were operating without any failures, and the crew acted in a highly professional way," Gorban noted.

The DSRV will soon be used in exercises to provide help to a submarine lying on the sea bed that will be carried out in the Ein Bay of the Motovsky Gulf in the Barents Sea.

Gallery
16 photo

Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Northern Fleet
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin spokesman expands on Putin- Netanyahu talks
2
Berlin’s top diplomat suggests US nukes be removed from Germany
3
Press review: Iranian thorn in Russia-UAE cooperation and Moldova’s march to civil war
4
Russian Northern Fleet to restore unique crane to recover sunken WWII transporter
5
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
6
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
7
US B61-12 nukes may lower threshold of using nuclear weapons, diplomat says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама